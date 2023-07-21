Large number of Hells Angels expected across B.C.'s Lower Mainland for gang's 40th anniversary: police

Members of the Hells Angels are seen in an undated photo. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Police are warning people in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia to expect to see a "huge" number of bikers and police officers around the region this weekend as Hells Angels gather from across the country to mark the gang's 40th anniversary.

A statement from the B.C. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) on Friday said gang members, their families and their friends are expected to descend on their White Rock Chapter clubhouse in Langley, B.C., and other communities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It is well documented that many Hells Angels, members of their supporting outlaw motorcycle gangs, and friends and associates, are involved in significant levels of criminal activity, including trafficking potentially deadly fentanyl and violent offences like assaults and homicide," said CFSEU Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton.

"Officers from CFSEU-BC will be working with our policing partners from Langley RCMP, around the Lower Mainland, and across the country through the weekend to deter any illegal activity and ensure public safety by way of an overt police presence."

Police said Hells Angels are expected to be at parties at their clubhouses in Vancouver, Coquitlam, Mission and other cities around the Lower Mainland. Dozens of bikers and their supporters are also planning to ride on Highway 7 from Hope to the Haney area of Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday.

The public should expect to see a significant police presence wherever the gang is gathered, the statement said.

The CFSEU has a "mandate to target, investigate, prosecute, disrupt and dismantle the organized crime groups and individuals that pose the highest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang violence."

"This includes outlaw motorcycle gangs and their members, and this week's co-ordinated police response across British Columbia is in support of suppressing and disrupting the outlaw motorcycle gang members' ability to conduct activities that may put the public at risk," Houghton said.