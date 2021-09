Here’s how large and ‘mega’ airports in the US fared in customer satisfaction survey

Consumer analytics firm J.D. Power has released its 2021 North American Airport Satisfaction Study, which ranks the largest airports based on passenger surveys.

The rankings, based on surveys from August 2020 through July 2021, look at airport performance in six categories: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

J.D. Power divides airports into three categories based on passenger volume: medium, large and “mega.” The firm said it did not rank medium airports this year because of the lower passenger volumes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large airport rankings

Here are the overall customer satisfaction index rankings for large airports, out of 1,000 possible points:

1. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, 844 points

2. Tampa International Airport, 843 points

3. Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 841 points

4. Dallas Love Field, 829 points

5. Salt Lake City International Airport, 826 points

6. Nashville International Airport, 820 points

7. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 819 points

8. San Diego International Airport, 814 points

9. San Antonio International Airport, 813 points

10. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 804 points

11. Portland International Airport, 803 points

12. Sacramento International Airport, 802 points

13. Washington Dulles International Airport, 802 points

14. St. Louis Lambert International Airport, 801 points

15. Chicago Midway International Airport, 800 points

16. Kansas City International Airport, 800 points

17. William P. Hobby Airport, 794 points

18. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, 785 points

19. LaGuardia Airport, 781 points

20. Philadelphia International Airport, 758 points

‘Mega’ airport rankings

And here are the overall customer satisfaction index rankings for “mega” North American airports, out of 1,000 possible points:

1. Miami International Airport, 828 points

2. John F. Kennedy International Airport, 817 points

3. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 815 points

4. Orlando International Airport, 812 points

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 808 points

6. McCarran International Airport, 806 points

7. Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport, 805 points

8. George Bush International Airport, 801 points

9. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County International Airport, 798 points

10. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 798 points

11. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 796 points

12. San Francisco International Airport, 796 points

13. Denver International Airport, 793 points

14. Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 793 points

15. Los Angeles International Airport, 792 points

16. Newark Liberty International Airport, 792 points

17. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 798 points

18. Boston Logan International Airport, 784 points

19. Toronto Pearson International Airport, 780 points

20. O’Hare International Airport, 772 points