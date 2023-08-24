Large Kansas City employer T-Mobile plans to cut 5,000 jobs nationwide, CEO says

Cellular giant T-Mobile announced Thursday it intends to lay off around 7% of its U.S. workforce across the country, putting around 5,000 employees out of a job.

“These shifts will impact… employees in locations across the country, primarily in corporate and back-office, and some technology roles,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert wrote in a letter to employees Thursday. “The retail and consumer care experts who take care of our customers will not be impacted.”

T-Mobile operates one of its U.S. headquarters in Overland Park on a sprawling corporate “campus” between Metcalf and Nall Avenues. T-Mobile’s corporate offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

When T-Mobile merged with Overland Park-based Sprint and took over the company’s offices in 2020, it pledged to “continue to be a major employer in the region.”

But T-Mobile cut upwards of 500 jobs at the Overland Park location as part of the merger. Its other U.S. headquarters is near Seattle, Washington.

“This is a large change, and an unusual one for our company,” Sievert wrote Thursday. “After this process is complete, I do not envision any additional widespread company reductions again in the foreseeable future.”

At its height, Sprint was the area’s largest private employer, with more than 20,000 locals on the payroll.

But after years of spin-offs and reductions, its presence diminished. In 2020, T-Mobile ended up employing around 5,000 people at the Overland Park campus, down from Sprint’s reported 6,000 employees and 1,500 contractors the previous year.

T-Mobile’s online jobs board shows that the company has posted 400 available jobs in the past 7 days. Fifteen are in the Kansas City area, including Overland Park.

