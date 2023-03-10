Large fire sees 17 evacuated from assisted living facility

Seventeen people were evacuated after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in west London early on Friday.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for nearly three hours, from 3.30am, at the three storey block in Western Parade, Hillingdon.

Images from the scene show firefighters using a ladder lift to extinguish the flames that destroyed part of the roof of the building.

There were no reports of injuries, a London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said.

He added: “A number of roads at the junction of Western Parade and Long Lane were closed to allow firefighters to deal with the incident safely. Some disruption is expected on local routes and the A40 as work continues to make the scene safe.”

“The Brigade was called at 3.28am and the fire was under control by 6.34am.

“Crews from Northolt, Ruislip, Hillingdon and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

