Large fight at NC high school football game stops annual Union County rivalry matchup

A series of fights in the stands at Friday’s high school football game between Forest Hills and Monroe in Union County forced officials to stop the game early.

The fights broke out on the home side of the field, which was Monroe’s side, during the third quarter. Monroe was winning, 28-0, and was declared the winner.

The game will likely have major implications in the Rocky River 2A/3A conference. Forest Hills was 5-0 coming into the game; Monroe was 4-1.

“We were getting ready to kickoff and I just see a lot of people moving in the crowd and I knew it wasn’t safe,” Monroe coach Johnny Sowell said, “and my job as home team head coach is to make sure they get their team off the field and make sure we get off the field, and once we do that we’ll leave it up to law enforcement.”

Union County Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told The Observer he was still gathering information, and that the school system would have a statement later.

Sowell said the decision to stop the game was the right one.

“It’s a shame it had to end,” Sowell said. “Bringing kids back out with all this commotion going on, you don’t know what’s going to happen now. The intensity level was high.”

Friday’s incident comes one week after a similar fight broke out in the stands during a game between North Mecklenburg and Harding, as well as one between West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg. The fight at the Harding game happened during the game, which was completed. The incident at West Charlotte happened after the game had ended.

Those incidents prompted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill to pen an op-ed in The Observer, pleading with the community to stop the violence at games.

“In recent weeks,” Hill wrote, “inappropriate and disruptive behavior has marred some of our athletic events. Fights involving students and parents broke out at two Friday night football games. It has to stop! I do not want anyone to fear for their safety, to wonder if they will leave the gym or the bleachers bruised and battered.”

CMS also released a set of expectations for students and adults to follow at athletic contests. The district said inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated.

“Students who behave inappropriately at any CMS event may face disciplinary action as defined by the Code of Student Conduct,” the district said in a social media post. “Adults or non-CMS students who participate in fights and threatening behavior may face consequences including arrest. Law enforcement, security and CMS staff will be on site at all events to address any potential disruptions that occur.”

At Monroe, police quickly got the situation under control and the stadium was cleared.

“You worry about the well-being of of your kids,” Forest Hills coach Jamie Deese said, “about what are thinking, concerns for their family and stuff. End of the day, this is a sport they plan for fun. Johnny (Sowell, Monroe coach) and I both understand the magnitude of something that where parents are worried about their kids, kids are worried about their parents and family members. I think in the end, you have to do what’s best for kids and their families.”

Correspondent Herb White contributed to this story.