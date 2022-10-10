Large explosions heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

(Supplied)

Large explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday morning.

According to local media, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed several strikes in the central Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Mr Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “Details later."

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

BBC correspondent Hugo Bachega was reporting live from the capital when the attack happened. A large noise could be heard before he dipped out of the live broadcast. The BBC later confirmed he and his crew had reached shelter.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The explosions come as Vladimir Putin was set to hold a meeting of his national security council following a humiliating attack which left a strategic bridge in Crimea badly damaged.

Parts of the Kerch bridge lurched into the sea following the blast while Ukrainian forces have been advancing on other fronts across Ukraine.

The bridge, damaged early on Saturday morning, is vital in re-supplying Russian forces operating in Ukraine while the overall poor performance of the country’s miltary has drawn criticism inside the country.

Mr Putin said Ukraine’s intelligence forces had aimed to destroy a critically important piece of Russia’s civil infrastructure labelling it a “terrorist act”.

The Ukrainian government has not officially commented on who or what caused the bridge explosion.

In southeastern Ukraine, Russian shelling overnight destroyed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said early on Monday. At least one person died and five where injured in the attack, a city official said.

The pre-dawn strikes were the third such attack against the region in four days. A strike on an apartment in the city on Sunday killed at least 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine's general staff said seven anti-aircraft guided missiles were used in the latest attack.

Russian aircraft launched at least 12 missiles in Sunday's attack, partially destroying a nine-storey apartment block, levelling five other residential buildings and damaging many more, Starukh said on state-run television.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Sunday's attack as "absolute evil".

"This was a deliberate hit. Whoever gave the order and whoever carried it out knew what they were targeting," he said in a video address.

Zaporizhzhia city, about 52 km (30 miles) from a Russian-held nuclear power plant, has been under frequent shelling in recent weeks, with 19 people killed on Thursday.

Russia denies targeting civilians and Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-installed administration in Zaporizhzhia, said Ukrainian forces had shelled the city for "propaganda purposes".

Most of the Zaporizhzhia region, including the nuclear plant, have been under Russian control since the early days of Russia's invasion in February. The capital of the region, Zaporizhzhia city, remains under Ukrainian control.

Russian troops were continuing to focus their efforts on the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, having advanced up to 2 km (1.2 miles) towards the town over the last week, a British intelligence update said on Monday. Bakhmut sits on a main road in the industrial Donbas region, which Moscow says it intends to capture.