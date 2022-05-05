'Large and dangerous' tornadoes sweep through Texas and Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Damaging tornadoes swept through Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday night, knocking out power and ripping roofs off buildings.

No serious injuries were reported, but thunderstorms brought flooding and "large and dangerous" tornadoes in the states, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, said.

More than 12,000 customers in Oklahoma and 2,900 in Texas were without electricity Thursday morning, according to the online tracker PowerOutages.Us.

In Seminole, Oklahoma, the second violent storm in a week tore through the town. Debris was seen scattered throughout the city and several downtown buildings had been "completely destroyed," according to social media reports.

The Academy of Seminole confirmed the school building took a direct hit from the tornado. But everyone who was at the school was safe and accounted for, officials said.

"Please do not come to the school; it is extremely dangerous," the school wrote in a Facebook post.

The American Red Cross was also in the process of setting up a shelter in Seminole late Wednesday.

A storm Monday had also caused damage to buildings and downed trees.

Seminole, OK just took a hit from a tornado… #okwx pic.twitter.com/icqG8c2kpN — Michael Seger (@MichaelSeger) May 5, 2022

Seminole County was under tornado and flash flood warnings Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said, and tornadoes were also reported in the towns of Tecumseh, Earlsboro and Cromwell.

As the storm moved through the area, the Weather Service said it was "rain wrapped," meaning it would be hard to see an ongoing tornado.

In Texas, the Weather Service said a tornado was also spotted southeast of Lockett. Images shared on social media showed the massive twister and the damage it caused as it struck buildings.

There were no significant injuries or deaths but several homes and barns appeared to sustain extensive damage, Sheriff Brian Fritze of Wilbarger County told KAUZ-TV.

I able to get this screen grab from my video of the tornado going just to the east of the city of Lockett, TX. This storm was an absolute beast! The roar was deafening!! @ryanhallyall @NWSNorman #txwx pic.twitter.com/FetSsnRY9i — Brad Arnold (@BradArnoldWX) May 5, 2022

There is widespread #tornado damage in Lockett, TX. Wilbarger County Sheriff says no known injuries at this time. Coverage continues on @weatherchannel. @NWSNorman #TXwx pic.twitter.com/88TuNwHE5c — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) May 5, 2022

Potential for more severe weather in Oklahoma, Arkansas on Thursday

Much of Oklahoma and parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas were still under flash food or flood watches and warnings on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said there was still potential for severe weather in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas on Thursday with a risk of flooding, "large hail and damaging winds" as the main concerns.

