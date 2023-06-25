Large crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade

TORONTO — Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.

The annual event, which caps off weeks of festivities celebrating the city's LGBTQ community, is slated to attract thousands of marchers and 250 participating groups.

Some prominent politicians are also expected to attend, including federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and a handful of candidates hoping to be elected as the city's mayor on Monday.

But the event will unfold amid heightened security prompted by a rise in threats targeting Pride festivals across the country and a surge in hateful incidents targeting the LGBTQ community.

Parade organizer Pride Toronto says policing costs have more than doubled this year, while insurance costs ballooned from $67,000 in 2022 to more than $300,000.

The parade is set to get underway at 2 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press