Large crowd takes in Hartland Remembrance service

A large crowd, ranging in age from toddlers to seniors, gathered at the war monument at the Hartland Community School Friday morning for the community’s annual November 11 Remembrance Day service.

Allan Nesbitt, Hartland Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 member and MC for the 11 a.m. services, said it was uplifting to see the large turnout, especially so many children and youth.

Remembrance Day participants, including a large contingent from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Hartland Fire Department, RCMP representatives, veteran organizations, veterans, and area families, took in the sombre service under warmer-than-usual temperatures.

The service began inside the Hartland Community School before those gathered headed outside the war monument for the Last Post, a two-minute silence, prayers, the laying of wreaths and crosses and the march led by the Colour Party.

Twenty-year Canada Armed Force veteran Master Cpl. (Retired) Ron Hill had the honour of saluting the march as it ended the Remembrance service.

In addition to wreaths laid on behalf of Canada, New Brunswick, Hartland, Canadian Forces, the Legion and Hartland Community School, dozens of organizations, businesses and individuals place wreaths and crosses in memory of those who sacrificed so much for their nation. Several families place wreaths and crosses in memory of family members.

Nesbitt said he encouraged families to lay the crosses at the grave sites of family members in honour of their sacrifice.

Among the many families attending the Hartland service were Meaghan Law and Keith Reid and their children Bryce and Melody Reid, who recently moved to the area from PEI. Keith said they took in Remembrance services on the Island, but this was their first in Hartland.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun

