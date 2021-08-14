Large crowd gathers in Montreal to protest against Quebec's vaccination passport

A large crowd of demonstrators gathered in downtown Montreal to protest the implementation of a vaccination passport set to be in place in every region in Quebec on Sept.1. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC - image credit)

A large group of people have gathered in downtown Montreal to protest against Quebec's vaccination passport, just a few weeks before the system is expected to be in place.

The crowd, which stretched at least four to five blocks on René-Lévesque Boulevard West, began marching at 2 p.m., with people chanting, "Non au passport vaccinale," (No to vaccination passports) and some protesters holding signs reading "Ne touchez pas à mon enfant!" (Don't touch my child).

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed this week that a vaccination passport system will be implemented as of Sept. 1, in an effort to combat a growing COVID-19 caseload and what he described as an "inevitable" fourth wave.

Details about the vaccination passport are still being worked out, but it is expected to allow only those who are fully vaccinated access to festivals, bars, restaurants and physical training facilities. Limits on other venues and activities will be contingent on further spread of the delta variant, which is gaining a foothold in the province.

According to the Facebook page of Québec Debout, the online group behind Saturday's protest whose name is French for "Quebec Stand Up", the vaccination passport system is "an unprecedented prejudice for the population that is strongly discriminatory. More than 10,000 people have indicated they would participate in the protest.

Civil liberties groups have raised concerns about data security, and opposition parties have called for a public debate regarding the rollout of vaccination passports.

"People are allowed to express their concerns and to protest," said Marjorie Larouche, a spokeswoman from Quebec's Health Department, adding that the protests are troubling to see.

More than a hundred people protested Thursday in front of La Cage, a sports bar and restaurant in Quebec City — the first business to test the vaccination passport system as part of the province's pilot project.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Friday more people have signed up to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Premier François Legault announced plans for a vaccination passport last week.

Dubé said in a tweet that a steadily increasing number of people got their first doses for a total of 26,000 between Tuesday and Thursday.

To date, the vast majority of new infections in Canadians have been among the unvaccinated, even though they make up an increasingly smaller segment of the population. Of the 11 COVID-19 patients that were in intensive care in Montreal and Laval as of yesterday, none were adequately vaccinated.

