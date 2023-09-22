Lardeau museum added to RDCK heritage building list

A Lardeau building has been added to the regional government’s heritage building registry.

The Lardeau Valley Museum was voted onto the list at the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Rural Affairs Committee meeting earlier this month, and ratified by the full board the next day.

The museum building is a two-storey wood-frame, hip-roof house situated along Highway 31 North in the community of Meadow Creek.

Formerly used as the Gerrard Hatchery Residence, it is one of several salvaged historic buildings relocated from within the Lardeau Valley area to the museum grounds site to make up the open-air historic centre. The building currently functions as the museum building and office.

Built in 1918, the building “stands testament to the diversification of settler economic activities in the Lardeau Valley which originated in the 1890s with local gold exploration and mining…” notes a staff report. “It was constructed to serve as the residence for a hatchery and egg collecting station at the community of Gerrard, which was located at the south tip of Trout Lake and was established circa 1893 under the name Selkirk but renamed Gerard in 1901.”

The hatchery closed in 1954, and the building saved when it was removed to its current site in the 1990s by the Lardeau Valley Historical Society.

The RDCK’s heritage registry is a kind of planning tool used by communities interested in protecting buildings and areas in their community’s development. It is an “official list of historic places, specific to a community, which have been identified by the local government as having heritage value or heritage character,” the report notes.

Being listed on a heritage register does not mean that the property is protected, simply that it is formally recognized as a heritage resource by the RDCK. It does not imply any costs to the local government.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice