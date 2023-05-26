Lara vs Wood 2: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood quickly renew hostilities in a swift featherweight world title rematch in Manchester on Saturday night.

The WBA title is only on the line for Wood though, after a high weight check earlier in the week led to the British Boxing Board of Control ruling that it would not be safe for Lara to weigh in on Friday under 128.5lbs, still well over the the 126lbs limit. He has come in nearly four pounds heavier than Wood, with the WBA yet to make an official ruling on whether the Mexican will be stripped of his belt.

A little over three months is all that has passed since a fateful night in Nottingham, when hometown favourite Wood boxed wonderfully against his ultra-dangerous challenger in front of a raucous crowd and led on all three judges scorecards, before letting his focus slip for a split-second in the seventh round and paying the full price as he was felled by a vicious left hook to the chin.

Trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel to prevent any further punishment, with the hard-hitting and explosive Lara sensing more fireworks as he grabbed the WBA belt at 126lbs to become a world champion for the first time in his career.

Wood was left to rue his costly error, but quickly set about planning to earn back the title he won with an upset of Xu Can in 2021 and defended successfully in a thrilling win over Michael Conlan, while Lara continued his ugly feud with Josh Warrington after allegedly spitting at his former opponent at ringside.

The stakes are very high indeed on a huge night in a lively featherweight division, with Conlan also challenging Luis Alberto Lopez - who squeezed past Warrington on points in December - for his IBF gold in Belfast.

Lara vs Wood 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Lara vs Wood 2 takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester on a bumper night of boxing on Saturday May 27, 2023 - the same night as Lopez vs Conlan and the WBO cruiserweight title clash between Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith in Bournemouth.

The main undercard is due to start at 7pm BST, with main event ring walks anticipated at around 10pm as things stand. As ever, those timings are subject to change depending on the length of the earlier bouts.

Lara vs Wood 2 fight card/undercard in full

On Saturday’s undercard, Jack Catterall makes his Matchroom debut, while Terri Harper defends her WBA super-welterweight title a week later than planned. Harper now faces former two-weight world champion Ivana Habazin of Croatia, having seen Cecila Braekhus pull out of their scheduled bout on the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron undercard in Dublin due to illness.

The vacant English welterweight title is up for grabs as Danny Ball meets Jamie Robinson, while Campbell Hatton looks for professional win number 12. William Crolla, the younger brother of former WBA lightweight champion Anthony, also makes his pro debut early on in his hometown.

Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2

Jack Catterall vs Darragh Foley

Terri Harper vs Ivana Habazin

Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson

Aaron Bowen vs Aljaz Venko

Campbell Hatton vs Michal Bulik

Aqib Fiaz vs Costin Ion

William Crolla vs Joe Hardy

Wood fought admirably against Lara in February before being knocked out in round seven (Getty Images)

How to watch Lara vs Wood 2

TV channel: Lara vs Wood 2 is being broadcast live via sport streaming service to DAZN, which is now available via Sky channel 429 in the UK.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the website or app. A subscription to DAZN currently starts at £9.99 per month in the UK.

Lara vs Wood 2 prediction

Wood got his gameplan almost spot on for six rounds against Lara back in February, frustrating the heavy-handed Mexican despite a nasty cut sustained early on following a clash of heads.

Though he was hurt a couple of times, he came firing back and put Lara in trouble twice as a superb bout wore on, before leaving his defences crucially open in the seventh as he tried to throw a left hook and got smashed with one from his rival instead.

To ask Wood to fight like that again, but for 12 rounds this time, seems a very tall order. Lara is such a dangerous and big-hitting opponent that you just cannot lose concentration for one iota of a second without paying the price.

If it goes to the cards then Wood will win, but in reality we are predicting that things will play out similarly to the first fight, with Lara being frustrated for periods before uncorking his devastating knockout power once again in the middle to late rounds.

Lara to win by knockout.

Wood tried to uncork his own left hook and got put on the canvas by a huge one from Lara (Getty Images)

Lara vs Wood 2 weigh-in results

Wood came in on weight, tipping the scales at 125.9lbs on Friday afternoon.

However, the British Boxing Board of Control ruled that Lara could not weigh in at less than 128.5lbs, due to a high weight check on Friday. The Mexican officially weighed in at 129.8lbs.

Lara vs Wood 2 betting odds

Lara to win: 1/3

Wood to win: 12/5

Draw: 16/1

Lara to win by KO/TKO: 4/9

Wood to win by KO/TKO: 13/2

Lara to win by points or decision: 9/1

Wood to win by points or decision: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).