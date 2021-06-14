Lara Trump Urges Border Residents To 'Get Guns And Be Ready' For Migrants

Fox News contributor Lara Trump urged border residents to arm themselves and be ready to act against migrants trying to reach the United States.

“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law said on Saturday night, then added:

“I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re going to have to start taking matters into their own hands.”

Lara Trump says people who live at the southern border should get guns and take matters into their own hands pic.twitter.com/2JL30va6nF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2021

Trump’s comments came less than two years after a man who allegedly posted a white nationalist manifesto opened fire on shoppers in an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 and wounding about as many. Police said Patrick Crusius admitted to being the shooter and said he was targeting Latinos.

Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, said “these people” ― meaning the migrants ― shouldn’t have started their journey in the first place.

“It’s bad for Americans, it’s bad for the migrants,” she said. “It is bad all around.”

The comments caused her name to trend on Twitter:

'Arm up and get guns': Lara Trump warns people may have to 'start taking matters into their own hands' - Raw Story - Celebrating 17 Years of Independent Journalism . Hear we go again ⁦@FBI⁩ ⁦@TheJusticeDept⁩ ⁦@FCC⁩ s..t like this ,, https://t.co/aUus676Zku — Russel L. Honore' (@ltgrusselhonore) June 13, 2021

Fox News entertainment is allowing terrorist Lara Trump to encourage murder — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 13, 2021

“I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready. And maybe they’re going to have to start taking matters into their own hands,” Lara Trump suggesting Americans shoot Mexicans who try to cross the border. https://t.co/aBLU00JPGW — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 13, 2021

terror that illegal persons will steal their heavily encrusted makeup, youthful hair & feigned vehemence. https://t.co/m2ClBBJoTw — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) June 13, 2021

How are these people able to incite threats? This is not free speech and Lara Trump should be held accountable before some idiot follows through with her advice. https://t.co/gYhs2cx5XZ — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 13, 2021

Just casually saying on a national broadcast that people should take up arms and start shooting immigrants. This is where we're at. https://t.co/XFPiwSEJVD — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) June 13, 2021

I would love to know why this inflammatory nonsense is allowed on television.



Fox opinion is often indistinguishable from most jihadist websites https://t.co/8pxETDb2R6 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 13, 2021

Domestic terrorist Lara Trump went on the Fox Domestic Terrorism Network and encouraged other white domestic terrorists to shoot brown human beings as they cross the border. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) June 13, 2021

I think the justice department really isn't doing enough to discourage Trumps from inciting violence. https://t.co/x5pvUYhirr — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 13, 2021

