Lara Logan: Fox News host condemned over Fauci Nazi doctor comments

Fox News host Lara Logan has been criticised - including by Jewish groups - for comments likening US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser to a Nazi doctor.

Logan said Dr Anthony Fauci "represents Dr Josef Mengele" - known for his cruel experiments during the Holocaust.

The comments were made on-air on Monday during a Fox News Primetime discussion about the Omicron variant.

The Auschwitz Museum described her comments as "shameful".

Logan was born in South Africa and previously worked for CBS News as a chief foreign affairs correspondent.

She joined Fox News in 2020 to host a show on the network's streaming platform.

"What you see on Dr Fauci - this is what people say to me: that he doesn't represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele," she said as a commentator during the segment.

"Dr Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all around the world are saying this," she went on.

Mengele worked as doctor at Auschwitz and developed the nickname of the "Angel of Death" for his sadistic medical experiments and pseudoscientific studies on people housed there, including children.

He fled Germany after World War Two and eventually died in 1979 while living under an assumed identity in Brazil.

The American Jewish Committee called for Logan to apologise over the comments.

"There is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures," they tweeted.

Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children. @LaraLogan, there is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures.

Dr Fauci is one of the top infectious diseases experts in the US.

His high-profile role during the pandemic have seen him become a target of those opposed to the White House's Covid-19 policies.

Dr Fauci has spoken out about the abuse he has received during the pandemic, including death threats.