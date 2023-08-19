Lara Lee's Grilled Corn with Gochujang-Butter and Parmesan Is an 'Absolute Showstopper'

“The gochujang butter melts into every nook and cranny," says the author of 'A Splash of Soy' cookbook

Lara Lee's grilled corn is such an "absolute showstopper" that the James Beard Award-winning chef has a warning: "Do note that it steals the spotlight from the main meal."

“It’s happiness to eat. The grilled corn acts as the perfect vessel, all smoky and textured, and the gochujang butter melts into every nook and cranny," says the author of the new A Splash of Soycookbook.

But the flavors don't stop there. "Dusting the corn with parmesan added a glorious hit of umami and the lime juice cuts through adding delight and zing," says Lee. "It adds oomph and balance."



Lara Lee's Grilled Corn with Gochujang-Butter and Parmesan

1 medium garlic clove

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

4 tsp. gochujang (Korean red chile paste)

4 ears fresh corn

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

Lime wedges

1½ oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (⅓ cup)

Flaky sea salt, for serving

1. Finely chop garlic; use the heel of the knife to drag the blade across the chopped garlic to make a coarse paste. Stir together garlic, butter and gochujang in a small bowl until combined. Set aside until ready to use.

2. Preheat grill to medium-high (400° to 450°). Coat corn with oil; sprinkle kosher salt evenly on all sides. Place corn on hot grates. Grill, uncovered, turning every 2 to 3 minutes, until corn is charred on all sides and kernels are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Using a brush, baste corn with 1 tablespoon of the gochujang-butter mixture; grill, uncovered, for 1 minute on each side. Remove from heat, and baste with 1 more tablespoon of butter mixture.

4. Transfer corn to a serving platter, and squeeze with fresh lime juice. Sprinkle evenly with grated Parmesan and flaky sea salt. Serve with extra lime wedges and remaining gochujang butter on the side.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

