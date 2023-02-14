LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

  • 1/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

  • 2/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 3/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 5/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 6/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 8/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 9/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 11/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 12/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 14/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 15/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 16/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 17/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 18/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 19/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 20/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 21/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 22/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 23/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 24/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 25/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 26/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 27/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 28/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 29/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 30/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 31/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 32/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 33/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 34/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 35/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • 36/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 37/37

    LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

    Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Collette Grimes
·1 min read

LaQuan Smith is throwing business casual out the window for Fall/Winter 2023 as the inimitable New York-based brand is serving serious sexiness for New York Fashion Week.

The label's trademark flashiness takes a slightly more structured approach this season, presenting sharply tailored blazers circumvented by pointed cropped hems that flatter the shape. Curve-hugging and daring silhouettes "yassify" the average boring business attire, pairing unapologetically sultry cross-halter bodysuits with blazers borrowed from the boys.

Clutches are replaced by briefcases, whereas oversized sunglasses resemble VR goggles. Meanwhile, Smith merges a school girl aesthetic with a decidedly dominatrix sensibility in the form of a severely short skirt suit comprised of corset boning and wide lapels. He continues the formidable sexy yet serious aesthetic, wrapping his muses in uber-tight latex and expertly crafted tuxedos.

Elsewhere, otherwise elegant dresses are sexed up with the assistance of exaggerated low scoop necks and skin-tight mesh fabric. Sage velvet gowns guide the viewers' eye to the models' most intimate parts, featuring waist-baring side cutouts. A vivid purple floor-length iteration is designed to awaken a few of the senses with the addition of a navel-grazing peekaboo cutout.

Take a look at LaQuan Smith's FW23 collection in the gallery above.

Latest Stories