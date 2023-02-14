LaQuan Smith Takes Sexiness Seriously for FW23

LaQuan Smith is throwing business casual out the window for Fall/Winter 2023 as the inimitable New York-based brand is serving serious sexiness for New York Fashion Week.

The label's trademark flashiness takes a slightly more structured approach this season, presenting sharply tailored blazers circumvented by pointed cropped hems that flatter the shape. Curve-hugging and daring silhouettes "yassify" the average boring business attire, pairing unapologetically sultry cross-halter bodysuits with blazers borrowed from the boys.

Clutches are replaced by briefcases, whereas oversized sunglasses resemble VR goggles. Meanwhile, Smith merges a school girl aesthetic with a decidedly dominatrix sensibility in the form of a severely short skirt suit comprised of corset boning and wide lapels. He continues the formidable sexy yet serious aesthetic, wrapping his muses in uber-tight latex and expertly crafted tuxedos.

Elsewhere, otherwise elegant dresses are sexed up with the assistance of exaggerated low scoop necks and skin-tight mesh fabric. Sage velvet gowns guide the viewers' eye to the models' most intimate parts, featuring waist-baring side cutouts. A vivid purple floor-length iteration is designed to awaken a few of the senses with the addition of a navel-grazing peekaboo cutout.

Take a look at LaQuan Smith's FW23 collection in the gallery above.