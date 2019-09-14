Lappi holds WRC Rally Turkey lead over Citroen team-mate Ogier

Rob Hansford
Autosport
Lappi holds Rally Turkey lead over Ogier
Esapekka Lappi maintained his Rally Turkey lead on Saturday, ahead of team-mate Sebastien Ogier, while World Rally championship leader Ott Tanak retired with an electrical issue.

Ogier had managed to close the gap to his Citroen team-mate down to 2.2s after the second stage on Saturday morning, but Lappi won Kizlan - a new stage for 2019 - to extend his lead back to 10 seconds.

But it was a morning to forget for championship leader Tanak, who broke down with an electrical issue whilst heading to the Datca stage.

The Toyota driver completed the first stage, having gone fifth fastest, but his car failed to re-start as he headed to the next stage.

Tanak later confirmed that his Yaris went into "safe mode", meaning he has to miss the remaining stages of the day.

Thierry Neuville also had a difficult morning and rolled his Hyundai i20 on to its side after hitting a stone 17km in to SS8.

Neuville was able to right his car back on to its wheels to continue, but the incident lost him four minutes dropping him down to eighth.

Despite his issues in the opening stage of the morning, the i20 driver still managed to retain his pace and set the second fastest time in Kizlan.

Andreas Mikkelsen had a strong morning, moving up to third, having won Datca but is 1m8s behind the leading Citroen pair.

Teemu Suninen is in fourth, ahead of the Citroen of Dani Sordo, while Jari-Matti Latvala had an encouraging morning by moving up to sixth and ahead of Kris Meeke.

Meeke made another mistake in the rally, spinning his Yaris in SS10 Kizlan, and is seventh, just 0.1s behind Latvala.

Pontus Tidemand is up to ninth in his M-Sport Ford Fiesta, with Skoda driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz rounding out the top 10.

Jan Kopecky runs in 11th overall and is leading WRC2 Pro.

Results

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Esapekka Lappi, J.Ferm

Citroen Total WRT

Citroen

2h40m15.6s

2

Sebastien Ogier, J.Ingrassia

Citroen Total WRT

Citroen

10.0s

3

Andreas Mikkelsen, A.Jager

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

1m08.1s

4

Teemu Suninen, J.Lehtinen

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

1m20.7s

5

Dani Sordo, C.del Barrio

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

2m10.9s

6

Jari-Matti Latvala, M.Anttila

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

2m36.6s

7

Kris Meeke, S.Marshall

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Toyota

2m36.7s

8

Thierry Neuville, N.Gilsoul

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

Hyundai

4m50.5s

9

Pontus Tidemand, O.Floene

M-Sport Ford WRT

Ford

5m36.8s

10

Kajetan Kajetanowicz, M.Szczepaniak

Kajetan Kajetanowicz

Skoda

10m19.0s

