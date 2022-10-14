LaPointe’s New Collection Is For The Cool Bride — & Includes Feather Suiting & Cut-Outs

Frances Solá-Santiago
·3 min read

Since launching her eponymous fashion brand in 2010, Sally LaPointe has become known for electric, neon-adjacent monochrome looks that pack a punch. That said, for a while now, the New York-based designer had noticed that customers were buying her downtown cool garments in shades of cream and white for an unexpected occasion: weddings. “Not just like the wedding [day],” she tells Refinery29. “But everything around the wedding, so rehearsal dinner, the brunch after, and bachelorette.” With that in mind, this week, she launched her debut bridal collection — the LaPointe way.

While a wedding line may seem unexpected from a brand known for its bold colours (even the label’s e-commerce site is shoppable by colours), it’s one that LaPointe finds fitting given the rise of elopements and micro-weddings following the pandemic: “I think about the timing right now with everything that’s going on that created this new bride.”

LaPointe’s bridal debut speaks to this reality, one that has forced many brides to rethink traditions and has allowed designers to bet on more fashion-forward trends like suits, mini dresses, and black gowns. There are no ball gowns or princess skirts that often define bridal wear. Instead, LaPointe’s bridal collection features a sheer trench coat and pants, a bias-cut skirt and oversized bridal suiting adorned in feathers, a cut-out bodysuit styled with low-rise pants, and a strapless leather crop top.

“There’s a very big challenge to the idea of tradition,” she says. “I think that that’s a lot of what my brand is about — being kind of unapologetic and doing your own thing, your own vibe.” With a slew of separates, the brand, which counts Oprah Winfrey, Megan Fox, and Adele as fans, is offering pieces that can be mixed and matched for all nuptial occasions, much like LaPointe’s clients did before.

How did a designer who has come to be loved for her saturated colour palettes feel about offering a lineup of mostly white and cream pieces? According to LaPointe, that is “the most exciting part.” She adds this new phase will “highlight all other aspects that you might not pick up first when you see my clothes, because that colour hits so immediately.” Indeed, all the recognisable details that make up the brand’s effortlessly cool DNA are still there and fully on display, including the detachable feather cuffs, sequins, and silky fabrics.

For the collection’s campaign, LaPointe made a case for a wedding night out. Shot by LaPointe herself, the images show her brides partying in downtown Manhattan. LaPointe admits this setting would be her ideal wedding day: “I like the idea of a small, intimate dinner and like having fun out in the town with your friends,” she says.

Ultimately, with the new launch, LaPointe wants brides to be able to celebrate their wedding day on the most authentic day possible and “be equal parts cool, equal parts badass.”

The LaPointe bridal collection is now available for pre-order.

