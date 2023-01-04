LAPD officers shoot person in South L.A. a day after fatal shooting in Westlake

A police shooting Tuesday in South L.A. comes a day after LAPD officers in Westlake shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Police shot a person in South Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking the second such incident in two days.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, officers shot someone after they responded to a call for help.

Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, told The Times that the incident occurred in the area of East 28th Street and South Central Avenue, but he declined to clarify and said he couldn't immediately answer follow-up questions, including how officers were involved and whether anyone was injured or killed.

Firefighters were called to the area at 5:49 p.m. and told to stage at 28th and Naomi Avenue while police conducted a "tactical operation," said Brian Humphrey, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

Humphrey referred further questions to police, including on whether anyone was transported to a hospital from the scene.

The shooting comes a day after LAPD officers in Westlake shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

Rampart Division patrol officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a domestic violence restraining order violation at an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street, authorities said.

The officers spoke with a man in his 40s who was inside a unit, but the man wouldn't come out or comply with orders, police said. They continued talking to him for about 15 minutes before he allegedly “armed himself with a large knife.”

Officers used “less lethal” options, including pepper spray and a Taser, and the man momentarily dropped the knife but immediately rearmed himself, police said. Police then fatally shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

