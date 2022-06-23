LAPD officer killed in 'catastrophic' training accident laid to rest

Libor Jany
·3 min read
Los Angeles, California-June 22, 2022-A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston R. Tipping is set on the deck where his memorial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on June 22, 2022. Family, friends, city officials and fellow officers gather at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills - Hall of Liberty Mosaic Deck for the funeral of LAPD officer Houston R. Tipping on June 22, 2022. Officer Tipping died after being injured in a training accident recently. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A picture of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping is displayed at his memorial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds gathered under a beating morning sun Wednesday to remember LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, a five-year department veteran, who suffered a fatal spinal injury during a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy on May 26. He died three days later, at age 32.

The funeral started with a bagpipe procession at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, after mourners — ranging from relatives and fellow officers in their starched black uniforms to political luminaries such as Mayor Eric Garcetti and state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta — settled into their seats. One speaker after another remembered Tipping as a dedicated officer who'd gravitated to policing out of a desire to help others — and was quickly drawn in by the bonds he built with other officers.

Tipping's father, Richard, told mourners that "Houston was naturally kind, he generally cared about people," adding that he took comfort in hearing his son's colleagues recount how he always treated everyone with dignity. One time, after bringing a suspected drunk driver back to the police station, he waited around and patiently talked the woman through the booking process.

“She faced consequences, but he also [tried] to make sure that she experienced an officer’s humanity,” Richard Tipping said, his hands quivering as he turned the pages of his prepared statement.

His aunt, Cheryl Coons, recalled how her nephew first conveyed that he wanted to go into public service while attending a Fire Department graduation ceremony with his mother, Coons' sister. But when his mother asked whether he wanted to be a firefighter, he scoffed and replied that, no, he wanted to be a police officer. The crowd chuckled.

“Houston loved being a police officer, he loved the brotherhood, he loved the camaraderie,” Coons said.

Officials have revealed little about the circumstances leading to Tipping's death after a training scenario, during which he was grappling with a fellow officer when he fell to the ground and suffered a catastrophic injury to his spinal cord. Moore previously promised that the department would investigate the incident; it is not clear where that probe stands.

Tipping was taken to L.A. County-USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, where he died on the morning of May 29.

Born in Southern California, Tipping never lost his love of wide open spaces or the outdoors, filling his days off hunting, fishing and hiking. He joined the LAPD in late 2017, after spending several years working for his father's company while in his 20s.

After a brief stint in the Foothills division out of the Academy, Tipping was assigned to work as a patrol officer in the Devonshire division, which covers Northridge, Reseda, Chatsworth and other parts of the north San Fernando Valley.

While older than most recruits when he joined the force, Tipping had impressed his peers with a "willingness to go the extra mile to make the world a better place," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore, noting that before his death he was closing in on a career milestone: He was set to receive his first hash mark, an insignia denoting every five years of service. “We will miss him but will never forget him.”

Tipping, he said, was the 238th LAPD officer to die in the line of duty in the department's history, a tally that includes officers who like him perished in training accidents.

Garcetti, whose term ends in December, urged mourners not to lose hope, drawing an analogy to the biblical account of Adam and Eve, who felt fear and uncertainty during their first night on Earth — not realizing that the sun would rise again the next day.

“It may feel to this family that the sun has gone down,” Garcetti told the mourners. “I must say, on behalf of 4 million grateful Angelenos, that the day is coming.”

As a light rain began to fall, Moore knelt before Tipping's parents and presented them with a folded American flag.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Jordyn Huitema leaves PSG, joins NWSL's OL Reign with fellow Canadian Quinn

    Jordyn Huitema will now be playing closer to home. The Canadian women's national team forward joins the NWSL's OL Reign, leaving Paris St. Germain after three seasons. OL Reign, based in Seattle, is owned by France's Olympique Lyonnais and is the closest women's professional soccer team to Huitema's hometown of Chilliwack, B.C. The 21-year-old made 73 appearances with PSG over her three seasons, scoring nine goals and helping her club win the Coupe de France and Division 1 Féminine. "I'm really

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl