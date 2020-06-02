LAPD Chief Michel Moore Faces Angry Residents’ Calls To Resign During Police Commission Livestream

Click here to read the full article.

Less than 24 hours after Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore sparked outrage by saying that that rioters have as much of George Floyd’s blood on their hands “as it is on those officers,’” he faced unanimously angry, and often profane criticism from residents.

Of the incident that sparked the protests, the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police, Moore said, “His death is on their hands, as much as it is on those officers.’”

After Garcetti retook the podium, he called the chief back up to clarify those comments.

“I misspoke when I said his blood was on their hands,” said Moore, “but certainly their actions do not serve the enormity of his loss. The chief then issued statements apologizing for this statement at least three times in the next few hours.

My Apology for Remark Regarding the Death of George Floyd During a Press Conference Earlier Today: I misspoke when making a statement about those engaging in violent acts following the murder of George Floyd. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 2, 2020





On Tuesday, Moore and the L.A. Police Commission held a livestream ostensibly to discuss “regional unrest.” What they got instead was a flood of venom from outraged residents.

Most residents called for Chief Moore to be fired or resign. Many called for the LAPD to be “defunded.” Some called for the entire police commission and the mayor to resign.

Some of the opinions expressed:

“The LAPD needs to be torn down and rebuilt.”

“You are not fit to lead and you should resign.”

“As for the mayor, it’s pathetic that he is not here.”

“Your officers don’t see them selves as police officers, they see themselves as an occupying army.”

“This isn’t just about george floyd. This is about the mentalily of policig in this city. It’s about the fact that police officers don’t have empathy for black and brown communities.”

“For those of you playing with your cell phones during this call, please stop. It’s incredibly disrespectful.”

“I’m going to address you like the f*cking child you have been throughout this meeting. You should be f*cking ashamed of yourself. Your words last night were disgusting. Particularly because you knew…You said they were going to be strong before you said them.”

Throughout it all, Moore sat silent, eyes often diverted. He was the only one of the seven officials onscreen wearing a COVID mask. Several users commented on this.

One furious woman called him out on this saying, “For you to just sit there, with your face mask, no even looking up is bullshit. You’re not listening. You’re just adding military force. Fuck you!”

After that woman ended her call, Moore finally removed his mask.

