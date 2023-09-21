LAPD assistant chief on leave after allegedly stalking another officer using an Apple Airtag

A top-ranking official in the Los Angeles Police Department is on administrative leave due to a criminal investigation.

The assistant chief, Alfred Labrada, stands accused of secretly placing an AirTag on someone's belongings. Although an external agency initiated a criminal investigation, the LAPD has taken matters into its own hands and launched an administrative inquiry. The department made it clear that it is in constant communication with the agency involved.

According to the LA Times, Labrada was reported by an officer who claimed to have found an AirTag in her belongings, allegedly being used to track her movements.

Labrada and the female officer previously dated but ended their relationship a few months ago, KTLA reported.

The Ontario Police lodged a complaint against Labrada on Sept. 7th in response to the discovery of the Airtag in the luggage of a fellow LAPD officer during their trip to the department. The officer claimed that Labrada was the only individual who could have possibly planted the device. The alleged activity, if proven, would represent a serious breach of trust and professional conduct within the law enforcement community.

Labrada led the Office of Special Operations, supervising the Counter-Terrorism, Detective, and Transit Services Bureaus. Despite being on leave, he will continue to receive his payment.

"As this is a personnel matter, the Department will make no further comment beyond the fact that Assistant Chief Labrada continues in his role as the Director, Office of Special Operations," LAPD shared.

Labrada's lawyer has denied the allegations and is now considering taking legal action.

"To our understanding, what occurred today was a standard procedure, and nothing further should be read into it, other than that the matter is continuing to be investigated," Labrada's attorney said in a statement to the LA Times.

"We wish to jointly clarify that, in our opinion, what has been reported in the media thus far is false as to the stalking allegations. The relationship and circumstances have also been mischaracterized."

About Alfred Labrada

Labrada, who regularly appeared in promotional events and had active social media accounts, was one of the city's most high-profile police officers at 50 years old.

The detective joined the LAPD in 1993 and currently heads the city's Special Operations Bureau, Detective Bureau, and counter-terrorism operations.

He is Chief Moore's third deputy and the highest-ranking Latino in the department.

