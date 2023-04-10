Laparoscopy Devices Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 10.76 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Laparoscopy Devices Market is valued at USD 6.40 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 10.76 Billion by the year 2030. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.70% over the forecast period.



Market Overview: Laparoscopy Devices Market

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of obesity across all age groups, the rapidly growing geriatric population in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries such as Japan, India, and China, and quick technological improvements.

Laparoscopic surgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that uses a laparoscope to view and operate on internal organs. A laparoscope is a thin, lighted tube that is inserted through a small incision in the abdomen. The laparoscope allows the surgeon to see inside the abdomen and to perform surgery using small instruments that are inserted through other small incisions.

Laparoscopic surgery is a safe and effective procedure that has many benefits over traditional open surgery. Laparoscopic surgery is less invasive, which means that it causes less pain and has a shorter recovery time. Laparoscopic surgery also results in smaller scars and a lower risk of infection.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The growing burden of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer is driving the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which in turn is boosting the demand for laparoscopy devices.

Advancements in laparoscopic technology: The development of advanced laparoscopic devices such as 3D laparoscopes, miniaturized instruments, and robotic-assisted laparoscopy systems is fueling market growth by improving the accuracy and efficiency of laparoscopic procedures.

Rising demand for outpatient surgeries: The trend towards outpatient surgeries is driving demand for laparoscopic devices, as these procedures are minimally invasive and allow patients to recover more quickly.

Increasing adoption of laparoscopy devices in emerging economies: The laparoscopy devices market is growing rapidly in emerging economies such as China and India, as these countries are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to healthcare services.

High cost of laparoscopic devices: The high cost of laparoscopic devices is a major factor limiting market growth, particularly in developing countries where healthcare budgets are limited.

Stringent regulatory requirements: The laparoscopy devices market is highly regulated, with stringent requirements for safety and efficacy. Meeting these requirements can be challenging and time-consuming, which can limit market growth.

Top Players in the Global Laparoscopy Devices Market

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

Johnson and Johnson

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Microline Surgical

BD Welfare Medical Ltd.

Deam

Intuitive Surgical

Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Top Report Findings

The laparoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot assisted surgical system, suction or irrigation system, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, and accessories. Laparoscope is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a major share of the market in 2021. This is due to the increasing use of laparoscopes in minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on application, the market is segmented into general surgery, gynecology, urology, and others. General surgery is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a major share of the market in 2021. This is due to the increasing use of laparoscopy in general surgery procedures, such as appendectomy, cholecystectomy, and hernia repair.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for laparoscopy devices, accounting for a major share of the market in 2021. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity and cancer, in the region. Europe is the second largest market for laparoscopy devices, accounting for a significant share of the market in 2021. This is due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for laparoscopy devices, accounting for a significant share of the market in 2021. This is due to the increasing population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Top Trends in Global Laparoscopy Devices Market

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries



Minimally invasive surgeries are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a number of advantages over traditional open surgeries. These advantages include shorter hospital stays, less pain, and faster recovery times. As a result, the demand for laparoscopy devices is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Advancements in technology



The laparoscopy devices market is being driven by technological advancements. Newer and more advanced devices are being developed that offer better performance and safety. These advancements are making laparoscopy a more viable option for a wider range of procedures.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases



The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as obesity and cancer, is also driving the growth of the laparoscopy devices market. These diseases often require surgery, and laparoscopy is a minimally invasive option that can offer a number of benefits over traditional open surgeries.

Growing geriatric population



The growing geriatric population is another factor that is driving the growth of the laparoscopy devices market. As people age, they are more likely to require surgery. Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive option that is well-suited for older patients.

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure



The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is also driving the growth of the laparoscopy devices market. As more hospitals and clinics are built, there will be an increased demand for laparoscopy devices.

Government initiatives



Government initiatives to promote the use of minimally invasive surgeries are also driving the growth of the laparoscopy devices market. These initiatives are aimed at reducing the cost of healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

Competition from other minimally invasive procedures



Laparoscopy is not the only minimally invasive procedure available. Other procedures, such as robotic surgery, are also gaining popularity. This competition is expected to drive innovation in the laparoscopy devices market and lead to the development of newer and more advanced devices.

Stringent regulatory requirements



The laparoscopy devices market is also being driven by stringent regulatory requirements. Manufacturers of laparoscopy devices need to comply with a number of regulations in order to bring their products to market. These regulations are aimed at ensuring the safety and efficacy of laparoscopy devices.

Regional Analysis

North America: The largest regional market for laparoscopy devices, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The United States is the largest market in the region. Europe: The second-largest regional market for laparoscopy devices, with a significant market share held by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The market is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market for laparoscopy devices, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of minimally invasive surgeries. China and India are the largest markets in the region. Latin America: A growing market for laparoscopy devices, driven by factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes. Middle East and Africa: A small but growing market for laparoscopy devices, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Laparoscopy Devices Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Laparoscopes

Energy Systems

Trocars

Closure Devices

Suction/ Irrigation Device Insufflation Device

Robot Assisted Systems

Hand Access Instruments



By Application

Bariatric Surgery

Urological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End User

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.40 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 10.76 Billion CAGR 6.70% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Microline Surgical, BD Welfare Medical Ltd., Deam, Intuitive Surgical, Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/laparoscopy-devices-market-1583/request-sample

The key questions answered in the Laparoscopy Devices Market Report are:

What is the current size and projected growth rate of the laparoscopy devices market?

What are the key factors driving or inhibiting market growth, and what is their impact on the market?

What are the key trends and developments in the laparoscopy devices market, and what is their impact on the market?

What is the market segmentation by product type, application, end-user, and geography?

Who are the key players in the laparoscopy devices market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in various regions, and how are they affecting the market?

What are the challenges faced by market players, and what are the opportunities available in the market?

What are the key technological advancements in laparoscopy devices, and how are they impacting the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the laparoscopy devices market, and how is it expected to evolve during the forecast period?

What is the market outlook for the laparoscopy devices market, and what are the growth prospects for the market in various regions?

