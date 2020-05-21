Lanzarote Religious Church Streaming Online Services During Lockdown Announced

To help people who are self-isolating and in lockdown St. Laurence Church in Lanzarote has launched its religious service webcasts to give worshippers remote church services worldwide.

TIAS, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / The Anglican Parish of St. Laurence in Lanzarote has announced its online worshipping services during the current covid-19 lockdown in Spain.

More information is available at https://lanzarotechurch.com

The new online Sunday service from the Anglican Church allows followers to practice their faith no matter their location or denomination and has been viewed by people around the world.

On March 15th, 2020, due to the global coronavirus pandemic the Spanish government announced a complete lockdown of Spain. The lockdown included churches and other places of worship.

Stan Evans, the reverend of St. Laurence in Lanzarote says its credo is: "Our door is always open for anyone who wants to join us, no questions asked," and the closure presented a challenge for the church to maintain this philosophy.

In less than a week the church had managed to film and upload their first webcast service on YouTube, with the announcement sent out on the church's newsletter's 40 subscribers. It was shared across the internet by the subscribers and was viewed over 400 times.

The success continued, and within ten weeks the "Anglican Parish Lanzarote" YouTube channel had become viewed by worshippers in Europe, Australia, Canada, America, and even the Ivory Coast. You can watch the service on-demand and subscribe to the YouTube channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwrzt2XreveIWfSI3w-4M4A/

The online service allows its viewers who are cocooning or self-isolating and adhering to social distancing measures to practice their faith while also connecting virtually with others in a safe and friendly environment. Each service consists of sermons, hymns, and prayers, giving viewers the comfort, support and spiritual wellness needed during an uncertain time.

As a self-funded establishment, the challenge of delivering the services online can be costly, and the church has started a GoFundme page to help raise money for people wishing to support their work. More information is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/chaplaincy-house-with-doors-wide-open

In Spain, the lockdown is slowly easing, but there are still restrictions on church services so Father Stan will be continuing regular broadcasting services throughout May and June and beyond.

The church is also considering long-term plans for online Sunday Worship services to allow the community to stay in touch remotely with their new found extended followers abroad, as well as for those who can't visit the church due to illness or age.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the website mentioned above.

Contact Info:



Name: Rev. Canon Stan Evans

Email: Send Email

Organization: Anglican Church of St. Laurence in Lanzarote

Address: 1 Calle Nuestra Señora del Carmen, Tías, Canarias 35518, Spain

Phone: +34-928-51-42-41

Website: https://lanzarotechurch.com



SOURCE: Anglican Church of St. Laurence in Lanzarote





