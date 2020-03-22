What Is LANXESS's (ETR:LXS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the LANXESS (ETR:LXS) share price has dived 44% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 35% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does LANXESS Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

LANXESS's P/E of 10.89 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that LANXESS has a lower P/E than the average (14.3) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

XTRA:LXS Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 22nd 2020

LANXESS's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that LANXESS grew EPS by a stonking 39% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 40% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does LANXESS's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

LANXESS has net debt worth 59% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On LANXESS's P/E Ratio

LANXESS trades on a P/E ratio of 10.9, which is below the DE market average of 15.5. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about LANXESS over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 19.6 back then to 10.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than LANXESS. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

