Lanvin x Suicoke Join Forces on Slides Inspired by the Curb Sneaker

Lanvin has joined forces with Suicoke to create summer-ready sandals celebrating its skate-inspired Curb sneaker.

Arriving in two colorways -- black and pink -- the sandals are based on Suicoke's bestselling silhouette, the MOTO. The sneaker's recognizable wide herringbone laces and top cushion are applied to the slides, along with a jagged print serving as an accent. Lanvin and Suicoke's logos are found on the upper, as well as the chunky sole. The pink iteration comes with black and white straps while the black colorway features multicolored detailing.

Peep the designs via the gallery above. The Lanvin x Suicoke sandals are now available for purchase on Lanvin's website.

