Lanvin x GALLERY DEPT. Drop '90s Skate-Inspired Collab

Lanvin x GALLERY DEPT. have joined forces once again on a collection that combines urban chic with arty street styles.

The range is inspired by a '90s skate aesthetic. Garments bear dripping paint motifs exuding bursts of energy and feelings of freedom. The collection comprises dresses, cropped sweatshirts and denim jackets, alongside beige hoodies with Lanvin and GALLERY DEPT. co-branding. Standouts include a one-piece decked in checkers, donning apron-like pockets on the side and a leather belt wrapped around the waist. Blue paint is splashed across the hem of striking orange trousers, with navy suits donning similar designs. Elsewhere, bucket hats, handbags and sneakers round out the collection, featuring paint on footbeds and toeboxes.

Take a look at the collaboration above. The collection is currently available for purchase on Lanvin's website.