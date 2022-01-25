Lantronix Brings Innovative IoT, Lighting and Connectivity Solutions to the BICSI 2022 Winter Conference & Exhibition

Lantronix, Inc.
·5 min read

Lantronix Showcases IoT, Lighting and Connectivity Solutions for Smart Cities, Intelligent Buildings, Federal and Local Government and Data Centers

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it will exhibit at the BICSI Winter 2022 Conference & Exhibition. Taking place Jan. 30–Feb. 3, 2022, the event is being held at the Orlando World Center Marriott Resort & Convention Center. Lantronix will exhibit at booth 1033.

“At BICSI, Lantronix will showcase innovative solutions for Smart Cities and intelligent buildings, including PoE lighting and ITS solutions as well as products for Federal and local government and data centers,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. “Our end-to-end IoT solutions uniquely position us in this fast-growing market. According to Guidehouse Insights (formerly Navigant Research), the market for PoE in digital buildings is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent with the total market expected to increase to over $615 million by 2030.”

A single source for complete end-to-end solutions, Lantronix enables its clients to powerfully and effectively collect, connect, compute, comprehend and control information.

Solutions on display at the Lantronix booth include:

  • Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet Switch (SISGM1040-284-LRT), a managed switch suitable for connecting devices in hardened environments. The switch has 24Gbps switching capacity and includes the embedded Device Management System (DMS) software that provides the advanced tools necessary for total management of all IP addressable devices. The unique DMS provides security integrators with lower overall cost, less downtime and easier management of the entire network. This switch is approved by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

  • G520 Series, Preview Lantronix’s next-generation IoT cellular LTE CAT 4 and 5G gateways, the G520 Industrial, a competitive cellular industrial protocol converter router with LTE communication, multiple interfaces and Fieldbus protocol conversions (e.g., Modbus, DNP3 and IEC) that are provisioned in minutes using our ConsoleFlow platform.

  • ConsoleFlow™, Lantronix’s Centralized Management Software for Remote Environment Management (REM) and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM), that includes True Zero-Touch provisioning of Lantronix IoT devices.

  • Lantronix Connectivity Services, including cellular carrier or global cellular connectivity and VPN security options that are tailored to each user’s IoT fleet or remote environment connectivity requirements.

  • Unmanaged Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch, Lantronix’s newly released switch that complies with IEEE 802.3bt, IEEE 802.3at and IEEE 802.3af. The switch has (4) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE++ ports, (1) 10/100/1000Base-T port with (1) 100/1000 dual speed SFP slot. It can deliver up to 90 Watts on each PoE++ port simultaneously. The SISTP1040-551-LRT can be used to power PoE lighting, high powered IP cameras and digital signage in hazardous locations.

  • Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SM24TBT2DPA), a high-performance Layer 2 managed switch with 52 Gbps switching capacity. It provides (24) 10/100/1000 copper ports with IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ capability and (2) additional 100/1000 dual speed SFP/RJ-45 combo ports.

Lantronix is offering free BICSI Expo-only passes. Click here for complimentary on-site admission. Click here for complimentary virtual admission.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

