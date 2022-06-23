Lansdowne Hidden Garden Tour returns

The Lansdowne Hidden Garden Tour is back.

The garden tour began in 2019 but was cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with provincial restrictions loosened, the garden tour is returning on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, there are six gardens to view in the community.

"These garden tours happen all over in different areas, and we had our first one just prior to the pandemic and it was a huge success," said Barb Smeath, one of the organizers of the tour.

The tour is hosted by the Lansdowne Association for Revitalization.

"I'm hoping this one will be as well," Smeath added.

"There's people out there that have been just dying to get into other people's gardens again. You get so much information (on the tour), there’s so much to feast your eyes on. It’s peace for the soul. It’s really great."

Tickets to the garden tour include a map of where to locate the gardens around the area.

People attending are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch or to stop by at one of the local eateries in the community, as seen on the map for locations, and present their tickets for special offers.

Advance tickets are $10 until Friday. Tickets can be purchased in Lansdowne at Valley Acres Greenhouse, Lansdowne Telephone Office, Rapid Valley Restaurant, Wiltse Creek Studio or email lafr@1000island.net.

Tickets can also be purchased in Gananoque at Gananoque and the 1000 Islands Visitors' Centre and West Gate Landscape Supplies.

Tickets will be available on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $15 at the Lansdowne Fairgrounds.

Tickets are free for children 12 and under.

The garden tour will run rain or shine.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times