Lankinen provides some relief to Canucks in 2-1 win over Leafs

VANCOUVER — With no time to think, Vancouver Canuck goaltender Kevin Lankinen just reacted.

Late in the third period Saturday, with the Vancouver Canucks clinging to a one-goal lead and the Toronto Maple Leafs pressing on a power play, Auston Matthews got the puck on his stick while alone at the faceoff dot.

Lankinen dove across his crease and managed to glove Matthews’ shot, allowing Vancouver to hang on for a 2-1 victory.

“I think that’s where instinct kicked in a little bit,” Lankinen said in the Canucks dressing room, sweat still dripping off his face. “Things happen fast. There’s a lot going on. You’ve just got to trust your gut, trust your instinct.”

Brock Boeser scored on the power play to break a 1-1 tie midway through the third period as Vancouver won its third consecutive game.

Defenceman Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (26-18-11).

Morgan Rielly scored for the Leafs (33-20-2) who lost for the first time in their four-game Pacific Division road swing.

Lankinen was supposed to be a spectator against the Leafs, not play a key role in the victory.

Thatcher Demko started for Vancouver and stopped all six shots he faced before leaving after 10 minutes.

Lankinen came in cold and stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced. The lone goal he allowed came when Rielly scored with just four seconds left in the second period after the Canucks had killed a penalty.

Coming off the bench early helped make a difficult situation a little easier.

“You’re still warm from warm-ups and you haven’t sat for a couple of hours,” said Lankinen. “II always embrace it. I just get tossed into the fire and kind of come out with a tan.”

Head coach Rick Tocchet said not everyone remains so calm under pressure.

“He’s done it all year,” said Tocchet. “Some goalies can’t do that. He’s one of those guys that go in really cold and give you some minutes."

Lankinen improved his record to 19-8-7 on a Canucks team that hasn’t always played well defensively.

He was solid to start the season when Demko missed 26 games with a knee injury.

With Demko healthy again, and playing well, Lankinen had one start in the Canucks previous four games.

“I’m sure he was disappointed he hasn’t played the last game or two,” said Tocchet. “He doesn’t complain, doesn’t whine. That’s why he’s such a professional.”

The 29-year-old from Helsinki, Finland, said his secret to staying calm is not overthinking the situation.

“You really can’t think much,” he said. “As a goalie, you try your best to stay present and control what you can control.

“I was preparing well all day. Just the past couple weeks in general, I know that I’ve done the right things even before the pucks drops. So, whatever happens I can trust my game and go out there and play.”

Tocchet had no updates on Demko after the game.

“It was just something that happened,” he said. “I don’t think it’s serious. It’s not the knee.”

The game was the final one for both teams before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

After riding a roller-coaster the last few months, the Canucks finally seems to be heading in the right direction with six wins in their last eight games (6-1-1). The last three wins have come with all-star defenceman Quinn Hughes out with an injury.

Centre Elias Pettersson, who set up Hronek’s goal with a pretty pass, said it feels good heading into the break with the team on a high.

“It’s huge,” said Pettersson, who will play for his native Sweden during the tournament. “We wanted to finish strong and I think we did. It was a tough game and I think everyone contributed.”

Tocchet had mixed feelings about the break. His team has been playing well but also has been through an emotional wringer.

A rift in the dressing room between Pettersson and hard-nosed forward J.T. Miller was settled with Miller being traded.

“Part of me wants to keep going but I do think this team needs a little bit of a reset,” said Tocchet. “I think we just need some guys to get away from hockey.

“We’re playing some pretty good hockey. I think the depth of our team is really helping our team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press