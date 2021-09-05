Lankershim Taft Is Opening a Satellite Office in Singapore

A shortage of talent in other parts of Southeast Asia has prompted Lankershim Taft to open a satellite office in Singapore.

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lankershim Taft is opening a satellite office in the financial district of Singapore to attract interns for multiple job openings. "Everyone starts as an intern in our firm," said Kris Crudo, who is the current CEO of Lankershim Taft. "We need to see first what they're made of, how they handle pressure, and how they react to certain situations," he added. "Most college graduates have this romanticized idea of working for a hedge fund based on the shows that they see on TV, but nothing could be further from the truth. We have seen a lot of interns who came in with that kind of mindset and most didn't last more than a week. The reality is, you'd be working really long hours doing a lot of research, financial modelings, and investigative reports. It's not going to be easy, but it will be rewarding. Interns will have a front-row seat on how we operate. Of course, that is after they sign a non-disclosure agreement."

Why Singapore?

Singapore is one of the financial capitals of Asia and the educational system is one of the best in the world, if not the best. They consistently rank top five in math and science year after year, so the talent pool is just amazing for smaller hedge funds. The probability of acquiring a diamond-in-the-rough kind of talent is really high. Plus, the country is very finance industry-centric, they have in-school and after-school programs that are geared to a career in asset management and finance, so what else could a Hedge Fund ask for?

Who is Lankershim Taft?

Lankershim Taft is a family office hedge fund operation based in Pasadena, California, with satellite offices all over Southeast Asia to harness the talent pool of the region. They manage a close and private fund focusing on USA equities, implementing multiple long-short trading strategies.

For Media Contact, Internship and Inquiries, you can contact Lankershim Taft here:

Contact: Jenna Liu Email: Internship@LankershimTaft.com Phone: +16262446623 Social Media: LinkedIn , Facebook

