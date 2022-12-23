LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class: 'Teamwork'

LaNisha Cole Instagram Onyx and LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are getting into the flow of coparenting.

The Masked Singer host, 42, and the photographer, 40, got together to take their baby girl, 3-month-old Onyx Ice, to her first class. Sharing the moment on her Instagram Story Thursday, Cole reflected on how the pair are making things work for their daughter.

"Coparenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye," Cole wrote, adding, "It's all about this little one, our Onyx."

The video showed Cannon sitting on the floor with Cole, who films, and Onyx. Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" plays as a bubble machine brings bubbles up close to the infant, who watches mesmerized.

The new mom revealed the classic song was the one Cannon chose to play "in the delivery room to welcome Onyx into this world."

LaNisha Cole Instagram

"My heart smiles every time I hear this song playing ... It will forever be special. It's her song."

Cole tagged Cannon in the post, concluding, "Teamwork makes the dream work."

The outing comes a day after Cole addressed the criticism she receives whenever she posts herself or her daughter on Instagram.

"For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages … I get that it's easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them," she began.

After explaining that she's made mistakes and been through pain like anyone else, Cole said she's "choosing to do better."

Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx

Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old," she leveled at critics. "I get it. My life plays out publicly, but there's a lot you don't see. There's always so much more I want to say but this isn't the time."

Cole went on to say that she "wouldn't change a single thing" about her "journey" and urged others to make peace with life and "whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don't know."

"Get out of toxic comment sections on social media. It's not real life," she concluded.

The Wild N'Out host — who recently admitted to coping with guilt about "that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children" — asked critics of his family to "please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children," following Onyx's birth in September.

Speaking of Cole, he praised her as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed," adding she "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."