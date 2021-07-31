Langston Galloway on free agency and Ethics sneaker brand

Langston Galloway entered the league fighting to maintain a roster spot with the New York Knicks on 10-day contracts. Seven seasons later, Galloway’s work ethic helped him earn nearly $30 million in contracts and was the inspiration for Ethics, his new sneaker brand.

Following a trip to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, Galloway discussed his free agency future and what’s next for Ethics with HoopsHype.

What made you launch the Ethics sneaker brand, and what’s your goal?

Galloway: The understanding of where I’m at in my career and where I want to create my legacy. Picturing myself being with Q4 Sports and other brands I’ve been with along the way, it’s just an opportunity to go at it on my own, get out there, and learn about the sneaker industry and how to be successful with it. That’s what I was really excited about. Once I saw how they (Q4 Sports) did it, the inclination of me thinking that maybe if I had creative control within Q4 Sports, I could’ve done what I was already working on, which was creating my own tech pack and trying to learn more about the business behind sneakers. We went our separate ways, and I said I might as well keep going now. I’m at the point where I was sampling the shoe and figuring out if I wanted to wear it in a game and all that. After I did that, I was all in. I got my team together, and we started figuring out we could make this a legitimate business. I started thinking about the name, Ethics, and where it came from, where my story has kind of led me, and my work ethic throughout my whole career. It truly has been a process every single day of learning, throwing stuff at the wall, and it’s been a journey. I’ve enjoyed it because it’s something I’m passionate about, sneakers and my game.

What’s coming up next for Ethics?

Galloway: We’re getting ready for the launch around Labor Day, early fall. That’ll be the big launch of everything. We have two other colorways on the schedule to launch and a possible fourth and fifth colorway we’re getting ready to launch.

How would you summarize your season with the Suns?

Galloway: It’s been a learning experience from the standpoint of when I did get my opportunities to play, I went out there and did what I had to do. For most of the season, I was 50/40/90 (shooting splits). Then, by the end of the season, I just missed that mark. Going through the playoffs, getting this far, and learning a lot from Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and those guys, I can take my game to a whole other level going into this next season.

What are you looking for in free agency?

Galloway: Just an opportunity. I was on a team that made it to the Finals, but my biggest thing is getting an opportunity to play. Being on a team like that, I learned a lot, and all I need is someone that’s going to believe in me. That’s going to go a long way, and it’s going to pay dividends for whatever team I get the chance to play for next year.

What can you bring to a team?

Galloway: I think I can bring in a scoring ability and be a backup point guard as well. A lot of people don’t realize how much I’ve worked on adding that point guard skill back into my game. I had that when I was in New York. I’m very versatile. People kind of put me in a box saying I’m a shooter, but I can do a lot more than just shoot. I can be a vocal leader in the locker room, on and off the court. I think my presence really shows itself. Playing or not, I’m always going to be professional. I’m always going to be providing an extra boost and talk to the young guys whenever they need it. I’m coming up on my eighth year and can bring that veteran leadership for sure in whatever locker room I got into.

What have you been working on this summer in your game?

Galloway: Working on my point guard skills to show I can play backup point guard, create and make plays for everybody else. Critiquing the small details and intangibles, I can continue to get better with and do.

How many more years do you want to continue playing in the NBA?

Galloway: I haven’t thought of how many years I can go. Ever since I went to a plant-based diet, I feel like I can go until I can’t go anymore. My body feels great. I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel like I’ve gained a few years in my career. This year, I’ve found some unique ways to enhance my body by working out, doing yoga, and pilates.

What would you do after retirement?

Galloway: Ethics sneaker brand would definitely be number one. Have a sneaker store somewhere down the stretch. After that, it’s wide open. You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto

