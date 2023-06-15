Langosteria: Cult Milan seafood restaurant to open at the long-awaited OWO hotel

Epitome of elegant: ceviche at Langosteria (Courtesy of Langosteria)

The cult Milanese restaurant Langosteria has been announced as the latest and last culinary concept at The OWO, the Grade II-listed building that houses a restaurant collection and hotel at the Old War Office in Whitehall.

Langosteria, a classically fashion-famous Italian restaurant group founded in Milan’s Design District, will be transposed into London, bringing many of the original dishes first created upon its launch in 2007.

Menus at Langosteria comprise a selection of signature dishes — seafood, and langoustines specifically, being the focus — which sit together with others specific to each location. The likes of Sicilian prawns, red tuna o-toro, and paccheri and blue lobster feature. Cocktails and fine wines are not ignored.

At the flagship restaurant in Milan, every starter and main course on the menu is made with fish or shellfish, with no meat or vegetarian options whatsoever, bar four vegetarian sides.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of our first Langosteria in the UK,” said founder Enrico Buonocore.

“It has been a long-term dream of mine to have a restaurant in London and The OWO is the perfect venue for us to make our debut. Each project we undertake is totally unique and Langosteria will offer an unrivalled seafood experience — we’re confident it will be one of the best in the capital.”

Founder Enrico Buonocore with wife Alessandra Maestroni (Langosteria)

“Enrico and his team are from a rare breed of visionary restaurateurs who excel in designing vibrant and exciting venues which put the guest at the centre of the dining experience.

“The restaurant’s cult following and reputation amongst the global fashion and design community will make this a perfect fit with the other world-class chefs and restaurateurs at The OWO,” said Madani Sow, CEO of development management company WDS, who have been heavily involved in the OWO launch.

Langosteria joins a line-up including the already announced Parisian restaurant Café Lapérouse, Paper Moon, also from Italy, and a rooftop restaurant and ground floor sake bar by sushi master Endo Kazutoshi and restaurateur Misha Zelman.

The Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco, of the three Michelin-star Mirazur in France, will meanwhile open three restaurants at the 120-bedroom hotel.

The OWO opens this summer at 57 Whitehall, SW1A 2HB, theowo.london