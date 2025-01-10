Langford scores 23 as Albany defeats New Hampshire 61-57

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — DeMarr Langford Jr.'s 23 points helped Albany defeat New Hampshire 61-57 on Thursday night.

Langford added 11 rebounds for the Great Danes (9-8, 1-1 America East Conference). Amar'e Marshall scored 15 points, going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line.

Sami Pissis finished with 17 points and two steals for the Wildcats (2-15, 0-2). Anthony McComb III added 16 points and six rebounds. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press