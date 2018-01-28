Langford scores 19 as No. 6 Michigan St beats Maryland 74-68

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Surely, there will come a time in the near future when Michigan State coach Tom Izzo will allow himself to savor another 20-win season and look forward to competing in the NCAA Tournament.

For now, however, the Hall of Fame coach has other things on his mind.

Minutes after the sixth-ranked Spartans rallied past Maryland 74-68 on Sunday, Izzo spoke softly about what it's been like to prepare his team to play in the wake of an investigation of the program and the school involving sexual assaults by athletes and staff.

''It's been hard to focus in on basketball,'' Izzo said, ''because when I do, I feel guilty.''

Michigan State's handling of sexual misconduct allegations has come under increasing scrutiny since former university sports doctor Larry Nassar was charged with assaulting scores of girls and young women for years. Nassar has been sentenced to decades of prison time.

In the wake of that case, Izzo, his program and his current squad have received plenty of unwanted attention.

''I've been through a lot more than my guys have been through,'' he said. ''Yes, this is something that affects them, but not nearly as much. Don't feel sorry for me or them. There's 140-something women that we all feel more sorry for.''

Izzo would not discuss the specifics of any case, but noted: ''We will cooperate with any investigation and always have. We've done it before and will do it moving forward. That's all I'm going to say on it.''

Joshua Langford scored 19 points to lead a second-half surge that the Spartans to their fourth straight victory. Down by 13 at halftime, Michigan State (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) returned to outscore the Terrapins 20-4 in the opening 5 1/2 minutes and held on.

''We all know it's been a time when there's a lot of distractions,'' Izzo said. ''I think sometimes guys just have to focus on their job and then deal with the other stuff after, and that's what they did.''