Langford leads Rangers against the Angels after 4-hit outing

Texas Rangers (42-48, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-52, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (3-4, 3.92 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Angels: Davis Daniel (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -147, Angels +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels after Wyatt Langford had four hits on Sunday in a 13-2 win over the Rays.

Los Angeles has an 18-26 record at home and a 37-52 record overall. The Angels are 18-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas has gone 18-27 on the road and 42-48 overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.00.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 16 doubles and 14 home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 13-for-39 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Langford is 14-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press