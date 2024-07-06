Langer bids farewell to DP World Tour

Bernhard Langer has played in 10 Ryder Cups during his career, winning five [Getty Images]

Bernhard Langer says he "lived the dream" after his 50-year association with the DP World Tour came to an end at the BMW International Open.

The 66-year-old carded a one-over 73 in Friday's second round in Munich to miss the cut on what was his final appearance on the European-based tour.

The German made his debut in 1974 and went on to claim 42 Tour wins, winning the Order of Merit twice.

He is also a two-time Masters champion, former world number one and winner of the Ryder Cup as both a captain and player.

"I was able to live that dream for 50 years," he said. "I have wonderful memories from all over the world, not just in Europe but Asia, Australia, Japan, America, South Africa. I was able to travel the world and meet with kings and queens.

"I played golf with all sorts of people, whether they were successful businessmen or just the average butcher or bricklayer or whatever, it was fun, it was great."

Langer is not fully retiring from golf. He is still a member of the PGA Champions Tour and hopes to make his final appearance at the Masters next year.

He had hoped to make his final appearance at Augusta this year but suffered an Achilles injury in February, meaning he missed the event for only the second time since 1983.