Laney Chantal, Special Effects Makeup Artist and ‘Face Off’ Contestant, Dies at 33

Sharon Knolle
·2 min read

Special effects makeup artist Laney Chantal, who competed on Season 5 of Syfy’s “Face Off” and worked with Lil Nas X on his VMA-winning video “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” died Monday of an accidental overdose, her family shared in a public obituary.

Chantal, whose given name was Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, “left this earth due to an accidental drug overdose on October 31st, 2022, in Milford, Michigan,” the obit read.

“Alaina put her whole self; body, mind and soul into her jobs, no matter the size. Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed. Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime,” her family said.

“Alaina struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life,” her family wrote and asked that donations to go The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

Chantal’s credits included music videos for Bella Thorne, the YouTube Red series “Flight of the Living Dead” and the 2017 Haylie Duff horror movie “The Sandman.” On her Instagram page, she shared images of her work with Rob Zombie, the band Slipknot and the Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland, Michigan.

She is survived by her parents Thomas and Linda (Brandy) Parkhurst of Manitou Beach, Michigan; her ex-husband and friend Jeordie; her sisters Shanna (Eric) Navarre of Tecumseh, Mchigan, and Laurel Parkhurst of Manitou Beach; and nephews Kenny Parkhurst, Aiden Navarre and Julian Wilkins.

A tentative celebration of life luncheon is scheduled for Nov. 12, with more details to be announced later.

