LANESBOROUGH REIT REPORTS 2021 YEAR END RESULTS

·9 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) today reported its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The following comments in regard to the financial position and operating results of LREIT should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion & Analysis, annual report and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which may be obtained from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Notwithstanding the continued presence of the COVID‑19 pandemic and the disruption to operations caused by the flooding in downtown Fort McMurray in April of 2020, the Trust has experienced year‑over‑year growth in revenues during both 2020 and 2021, which may suggest the long‑awaited end to what has been several years of declining revenues.

According to Alberta's Budget 2022 Economic Forecast, after a 7.9% contraction in real Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") in 2020, the GDP in Alberta grew by an estimated 5.8% during 2021.

Despite the positive economic data in LREIT's primary market of Alberta and the development of a more favourable revenue trend, the Trust continued to face liquidity challenges and required $16.6 million of advances, made at the sole discretion of 2668921 Manitoba Ltd., under the revolving loan facility to fund the cash shortfall from operating activities, as well as mortgage loan principal payments, transaction costs for debt financing, and capital expenditures.

In an effort to meet ongoing funding obligations and sustain operations, LREIT has continued to pursue debt restructuring arrangements with certain of its lenders and has relied on favourable interim financing arrangements and other support from Shelter and its parent company, 2668921 Manitoba Ltd.

As of the date of this press release, the Trust has renewed, refinanced or obtained forbearance agreements for all mortgage loan debt, except for the debt secured by Woodland Park, which had an estimated aggregate balance outstanding of $28.2 million, as of December 31, 2021. Since February of 2019, Woodland Park has been in receivership and was classified as held for sale prior to being sold during the first quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2021, the Trust was in breach of a debt service coverage ratio requirement of a $2.0 million first mortgage loan secured by Chateau St. Michael's, the property classified as discontinued operations. All payments of principal and interest have been made as scheduled and the lender has taken no action to demand repayment or enforce its security under the loan.

Effective January 1, 2021, the Trust obtained amendments from 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. to the terms of the mortgage loan secured by a second charge over the property known as Nelson Ridge and the mortgage loan secured by the property known as Norglen Terrace resulting in reductions to the interest rates on the loans from 9% and 6% per annum, respectively, to 2% per annum.

Effective January 1, 2021 the revolving loan was amended to reduce the interest rate from 7% per annum to 2% per annum.

On November 1, 2021, the revolving loan was renewed and amended to extend the maturity date from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2023 and to increase the maximum amount that may be advanced under the facility from $100.0 million to $120.0 million.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the mortgage loan receivable, in the amount of $4,000,000, was collected in full and used to partially repay the revolving loan, increasing the balance available under the revolving loan facility.

As of the date of this press release, the maximum available balance remaining on the revolving loan facility is $17.6 million.

In addition, LREIT continues to receive full interest payment deferrals on the loans held by 2668921 Manitoba Ltd., including the revolving loan and full deferrals on the payment of property management and service fees.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Series G Debentures, with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $24.8 million and all the accrued or unpaid interest owing thereon, in the amount of $8.2 million, were exchanged for 659.9 million Trust units with all claims of the holders of the Series G Debentures ("Debentureholders") extinguished. The exchange transaction reduces LREIT's overall debt and interest burden, simplifies its capital structure, improves its balance sheet and may allow the Debentureholders an opportunity to participate in a possible recovery of LREIT in the future.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, Woodland Park was sold for $13.2 million. The net sales proceeds, of $12.8 million are being used to pay any outstanding fees and disbursements of the Receiver and counsel to the Receiver; to repay the Receiver's borrowings with respect to the receivership, in the amount of $1.0 million, in full; and, to partially repay the first mortgage loan secured by the property and accrued interest thereon, which was estimated to be $27.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

The deficit between the net sales proceeds applied to the first mortgage loan and the balance outstanding on the first mortgage loan could result in a claim against the Trust by the lender pursuant to the mortgage guarantee provided by the Trust at the time of the original execution of the first mortgage loan. Such a claim would be unsecured and subordinate to the Trust's existing secured debt, inclusive of any amounts outstanding with respect to the revolving loan facility from 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. and any amounts advanced by 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. or its affiliates, including Shelter.

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS

Analysis of Loss and Comprehensive Loss


Year Ended December 31







Increase (Decrease)

in Income


2021


2020


Amount


%









Rentals from investment properties

$

18,327,013


$

17,540,289


$

786,724


4%

Rental loss insurance proceeds

1,872,888


-


1,872,888


- %

Property operating costs

(12,833,102)


(12,207,778)


(625,324)


(5)%

Net operating income (NOI)

7,366,799


5,332,511


2,034,288


38%









Interest income

239,462


181,092


58,370


32%

Interest expense

(12,250,385)


(18,102,440)


5,852,055


32%

Trust expense

(1,243,802)


(1,320,296)


76,494


6%









Loss before the following

(5,887,926)


(13,909,133)


8,021,207


58%









Fair value adjustments

(10,097,524)


(30,700,377)


20,602,853


67%









Loss before discontinued operations

(15,985,450)


(44,609,510)


28,624,060


64%









Loss from discontinued operations

(3,345,566)


(3,464,159)


118,593


3%









Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(19,331,061)


$

(48,073,669)


$

28,742,653


60%

Analysis of Loss per Unit


Year Ended December 31



2021


2020

Change






Loss before discontinued operations





‑ basic and diluted

$

(0.756)


$

(2.109)


$

1.353


64%

Loss from discontinued operations








‑ basic and diluted

(0.158)


(0.164)


0.006


3%

Loss and comprehensive loss








‑ basic and diluted

$

(0.914)


$

(2.273)


$

1.359


60%

Overall Results

LREIT completed 2021 with a loss and comprehensive loss of $19.3 million, compared to a loss and comprehensive loss of $48.1 million in 2020, representing a decrease in the extent of the loss of $28.8 million. The decrease mainly reflects a $20.6 million decrease in the loss relating to fair value adjustments, a $5.9 million decrease in interest expense and a $2.0 million increase in net operating income ("NOI").

The decrease in loss due to fair value adjustments is mainly due to the comparatively high losses from fair value adjustments in the prior year. In 2020, losses from fair value adjustments, in the amount of $30.7 million, mainly reflect a decrease in the carrying value of the Fort McMurray properties as a result of changes made to a number of key valuation assumptions to incorporate new information, obtained at the time from external appraisals and market reports for the Fort McMurray rental market. In 2021, losses from fair value adjustments, in the amount of $10.1 million, mainly reflect a decrease in the carrying value of the Fort McMurray properties as a result of a reduction in the normalized rent potential considered to be achievable in the Fort McMurray rental market and an increase in the normalized property operating costs primarily as a result of a further hardening of the insurance market.

The decrease in interest expense during 2021 mainly reflects a $3.9 million decrease in interest on the revolving loan from 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. ("revolving loan") and a $1.2 million decrease in mortgage loan interest. The decrease in interest on the revolving loan was primarily due to the reduction in the interest rate from 7% to 2% per annum, effective January 1, 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average outstanding balance of the revolving loan. The decrease in mortgage loan interest was primarily due to the decrease in the weighted average interest rate of the Trust's mortgage loan debt, which decreased from 5.7% as at December 31, 2020 to 5.3% as at December 31, 2021.

The increase in NOI is mainly due to $1.9 million of rental loss insurance proceeds recognized during 2021 (2020 ‑ $nil) and a $0.8 million increase in rental revenues, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in property operating costs.

The rental loss insurance proceeds encompass $1.3 million received with respect to the legal claim filed by the Trust against the insurers involved with the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire rental loss claim and $0.6 million recognized under the settlement of the insurance claim that provided rental loss coverage for the April 2020 flood in downtown Fort McMurray.

The increase in rental revenues primarily reflects a $0.4 million or 3% increase in the Fort McMurray properties segment, mainly due to a $0.6 million decrease in vacancy loss, which was comparatively high in 2020 as a result of the April 2020 flood in downtown Fort McMurray.

After removing the temporary impacts of any flood related vacancy loss from 2020 and the rental loss insurance proceeds from 2021, the average occupancy of the Fort McMurray properties segment was 80% during both 2020 and 2021 and the average monthly rental rate decreased by $19 from $1,450 in 2020 to $1,431 in 2021.

The increase in property operating costs primarily reflects a $0.6 million or 6% increase in the property operating costs of the Fort McMurray properties segment and is mainly due to increased insurance premiums as a result of the further hardening of the insurance market.

ABOUT LREIT

LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LRT.UN (Trust Units). LREIT's Series G Debentures were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LRT.DB prior to being formally delisted on March 3, 2022 following the completion of the transaction to exchange all of the outstanding Series G Debentures for units of the Trust on February 24, 2022. For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

This press release contains certain statements that could be considered as forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could result in actual results differing materially from the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c1918.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Power signs with Sabres; Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    The Michigan exodus is under way. Less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title, some top players moved on to their next goal in the National Hockey League. Top pick Owen Power signed with the Buffalo Sabres, and fellow Canadian Olympian Kent Johnson inked his three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday. Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg is joining Johnson in Columbus after signing a one-year deal. U.S. Olympians

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;