Lane Kiffin tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19: 'I am grateful to be vaccinated'

University of Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. Kiffin will not coach when the team takes on Louisville on Monday.

Kiffin — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive for a breakthrough case of the virus. He said he was "grateful to be vaccinated," and stated he was only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

Ole Miss will travel to Atlanta to take on Louisville on Labor Day.

Ole Miss has 100 percent vaccination rate

Kiffin added that the team has no other positives. He applauded the team's "commitment to vaccination" for preventing a team-wide spread. In August, Kiffin announced the football team had a 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Being fully vaccinated doesn't guarantee an individual won't test positive for the virus. Breakthrough cases — like Kiffin's — are rare, but possible. Being vaccinated does prevent an individual from experiencing severe symptoms of the virus. Since May, only 1 in 100,000 breakthrough COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization, according to the New York Times.