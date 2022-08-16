Lane Kiffin said he found Ole Miss' new punter, Charlie Pollock, at a frat party

Lane Kiffin got a bit creative when finding Ole Miss’ next punter this fall.

Kiffin locked down punter Charlie Pollock at a frat party, which feels like a recruiting tactic that only he could pull off.

Kiffin said they found their punter at the frat house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ycr2LlgU5w — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 15, 2022

“I don’t know a whole lot about him. I think he was down at the frat house at a keg party or something where they got him from,” Kiffin said on Saturday. “We’ve got some conditioning work to do with my guy.”

Happy Rush week from Sigma Tau (ST)'s newest member @charliepollock7 🏈 pic.twitter.com/QLg2UXix5C — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 16, 2022

Now, Pollock isn’t just some random greek life member.

Pollock was a scholarship player at Nevada in 2020, but he announced that December that he was entering the transfer portal. Pollock, who is listed 6-foot-1, 250 pounds on Ole Miss’ website, hasn’t played since.

Who knows if it was Kiffin himself who walked into the frat house to recruit Pollock. While he still has to earn his way onto the field, Kiffin sounds happy with the newest addition to his roster — and with his new recruiting method. If it works out, his recruiting trips may get a whole lot shorter in the future.

Ole Miss, which opened at No. 21 in the first AP Poll, will kick off the season with Troy on Sept. 3.