Lane Kiffin jokes that Ole Miss is a 50-point underdog to Alabama

Lane Kiffin is aware that his team is a heavy underdog at home against Alabama.

The Ole Miss coach was on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday to talk about his team’s chaotic start to the season and its upcoming game against the No. 2 team on the country on Saturday.

“We’re going to need every [trick] that we can,” Kiffin said. “I think we’re like 50-point underdogs.”

No, Ole Miss is not a 50-point underdog. But Alabama is a three-score favorite. The Crimson Tide are favored by 22.5 points at BetMGM.

That’s a lot of points. But you can understand why Kiffin thinks Alabama should be a 50-point favorite.

“Average score is like 63-13 the last [three years] combined, so that’s like 50 points,” Kiffin said.

Yes, it actually is. Alabama’s scored 187 points over the last three seasons against Ole Miss. The Rebels have 41. That’s an average score of 62.3 to 13.6. It’s been rough for Ole Miss against Alabama recently.

The Crimson Tide are on a four-game winning streak in the annual series after Ole Miss won back-to-back games against Alabama in 2014 and 2015 and was the only school to beat Alabama in the regular season in each of those two years.

Saturday’s game is the first for Kiffin as a head coach since he was an offensive coordinator at Alabama. He was at Florida Atlantic for three seasons before he was hired at Ole Miss in the offseason.

The Rebels are 1-1 this season after losing to Florida at home at beating Kentucky on the road in overtime. If you’re optimistic that Ole Miss can pull off a win for the first time in five years against Alabama on Saturday, you can bet it to win at BetMGM at +770.

“Take the money line,” Kiffin joked.

Mississippi is 1-1 under Lane Kiffin. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) More

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

