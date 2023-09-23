Lane closures to happen on busy section of U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach area beginning Sunday

Drivers along U.S. 501 between Carolina Forest Boulevard and S.C. 31 can expect some delays beginning Sunday as temporary nighttime lane closures begin, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closures will allow for sign installations along U.S. 501. The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Sept. 29.

During the sign installation phase, there will be temporary, overnight periods of total closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes, SCDOT said in a release.

Traffic will be managed by law enforcement. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone.