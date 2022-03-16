Lane closures on busy New Circle Road start tonight. What drivers need to know

A highly-traveled section of New Circle Road in Fayette County will have lane closures starting Wednesday night so work crews can install a new sign, state transportation officials said.

From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop— or the left or fast lane — will be closed from Georgetown Road to Newtown Pike.

From 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, the outer loop of the same section of road will be closed.

The road closure and installation of a new overhead sign is part of the New Circle Road widening project in that area, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said.

Also, a section of Leestown Road and Leesway Drive will be restricted to one lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for a different construction project. The right lane will be closed between mile marker 3.1 and 3.2, transportation officials said.