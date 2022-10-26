Lane Bryant Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Megababe Katie Sturino

Lane Bryant

Lights. Camera. Katie! Meet your holiday hack-master who does it all. She writes! She podcasts! She styles! She founded the life-changing brand Megababe…and now she’s showing off her merriest picks for this holiday season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time to celebrate the most incredible time of the year with Lane Bryant as the brand introduces its holiday collection starring Katie Sturino, Megababe founder, author, and influencer. As the brand’s resident seasonal style muse and guru, Sturino will take the reins in a video series on Lane Bryant’s digital channels, guiding viewers through the ultimate party season with her coveted Holiday hacks.



Embodying a “dressing up is never not a good idea” philosophy, Sturino throws the fashion rule book out the window dressed in the perfect party dresses, casual loungewear, and sexy lingerie that captures the spirit of the brand.

“We’ve long admired Katie’s fearless approach to fashion – she brings a fresh, vibrant energy to everything she does,” said Lane Bryant Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Melisa Goldie. “Katie’s New York ‘it’ girl persona coupled with Lane Bryant’s evolving trend-first fashion is a no brainer. She will be the ultimate style muse and holiday savant for our customers.”

An additional facet to the partnership with Sturino: Lane Bryant will offer select items from her clean beauty product line Megababe in stores and on LaneBryant.com including Body Dust, Bust Dust, and Thigh Rescue. These must-have Megababe products are the perfect complement to Lane Bryant’s holiday assortment, taking customers’ head-to-toe body-sweat worries away as she slips on her outfit of the day.

“I’m beyond ready to get this party started while celebrating the season in some seriously amazing Lane Bryant fashion,” said Sturino. “Not only am I excited to share my hot tips for keeping the season bright with my Lane Bryant babes, I’m bringing along some of my favorite Megababe products for the ride.”

Story continues

As customers shop Lane Bryant’s holiday collection in store and online, she will find luxurious velvet suiting, sparkling sequined must-haves, and cozy knits and sweaters that keep her wardrobe for the season sexy and festive. Paired with the Cacique Intimates collection that offers a mix of impeccably designed lingerie, festive sleepwear, and everyday bras & panties (including the new decadently soft Cotton Comfort Bra), customers will be dressed to celebrate her incredible from day to night.

For more information on Lane Bryant’s holiday offering and partnership with Katie Sturino, visit Lane Bryant.com.

Celebrate your incredible throughout the holiday season by following along on social media:

Lane Bryant & Cacique Intimates

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant & facebook.com/caciqueintimates

Instagram: @lanebryant & @caciqueintimates

TikTok: @lanebryant

Hashtag: #MyIncredible

Katie Sturino

https://katiesturino.com

Instagram, TikTok & Facebook: @katiesturino

Megababe

https://megababebeauty.com

Instagram: @megababe

TikTok & Facebook: @megababebeauty

About Lane Bryant®:

Lane Bryant is an American fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a unique combination of elevated and casual apparel in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment dresses customers for her incredible life from weekday to weekend, offering apparel items that include denim, pants, skirts, both woven and knit tops, dresses, jackets, and outerwear. Lane Bryant also offers footwear in sizes 7W-12W and accessories.

Lane Bryant’s exclusive Cacique® intimate apparel brand offers impeccably designed everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge, and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy lingerie. Cacique offers sizes 12-36; bras are offered in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at nearly 450 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com .

About Megababe: Megababe is a line of personal care products that provides effective solutions to help people feel more comfortable and confident in their own skin. Its first two products, Thigh Rescue, an anti-thigh-chafe stick, sold out one week after launch, and Bust Dust, an anti-boob-sweat spray, sold out three weeks after launch. Since then, Megababe launched over 20 products including its cult favorite deodorant Rosy Pits, new deodorant formulas, men’s solutions for sweat and chafe, a butt mask, body scrubs, an armpit mask, hand sanitizer and more.

Lane Bryant Press Contact:

PublicRelations@lanebryant.com

Linda Gaunt Communications:

Grace Young; grace@lindagaunt.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/680c6cdb-9c76-4a73-85e1-73d098ec8f2d



