Lane blocked by crash on Bluffton’s Buckwalter Parkway, police say. Expect delays

This story will be updated with more information.

The left westbound lane of Highway 278 is blocked following a Wednesday evening crash near Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

“Motorists should expect possible delays and heavy traffic, in the area, for the next hour,” the alert read.

This is the second major crash South of the Broad River on Wednesday afternoon.

An earlier two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 278 near Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island delayed westbound traffic Wednesday afternoon before it was cleared around 5 p.m.

A car was flipped in the Hilton Head crash, but nobody was transported to the hospital for injuries, according to Maj. Bob Bromage from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.