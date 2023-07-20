Landslide kills 16 as India is battered by monsoon rains

A woman whose family are trapped under rubble after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, Maharashtra - Rafiq Maqbool/AP

At least 16 people were killed on Thursday after a landslide smashed into their village in Maharashtra state in western India, officials said, with locals fearing the toll could rise significantly.

The National Disaster Response Force said on Thursday that 16 people had been killed and that they had called off the rescue operations because of continuous rains and “threat of further landslide”.

But volunteer Santosh Kumar feared the count could be higher.

“We did not count the dead bodies exactly but as per my estimate there were about 60 to 70 dead bodies. Out of which we buried about 12 to 14 bodies there itself,” Mr Kumar told AFP, who could not independently verify the claim.

Rescue teams were battling lashing rain in the remote, hilly and forested Raigad district, with people scrambling at mounds of earth and rubble.

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in which 16 have died and about 50 more are feared trapped under debris - Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Devendra Fadnavis, the state’s deputy chief minister, said at least 1,000 workers were part of the rescue team.

Mr Fadnavis had said that about 200 people live in the area and 70 had been rescued.

Police officer Harish Kalsekar said earlier that nearly 50 people were feared buried under the debris.

About 1,000 workers are part of the rescue team - Rafiq Maqbool/AP

“It is raining and the terrain is hilly, so heavy equipment can’t be moved there,” Mr Kalsekar said.

Amit Shah, the interior minister, said the priority was “to evacuate people from the scene and treat the injured immediately”.

India has been battered by rains since the start of the monsoon season in June, and flooding and landslides have killed scores of people.

Relatives of those trapped under rubble - Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Monsoon rains are vital to replenishing rivers and groundwater, but the deluge also causes widespread destruction every year.

Experts say climate change is increasing the number of extreme weather events around the world, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India exacerbating the human toll.

