After landslide blocks road, ailing woman being carried by husband dies before reaching hospital

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nandurbar district, Mahesh Patil (Photo/ANI)

Nandurbar (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): An ailing woman who was being carried by her husband died before she could reach the hospital in Chandsaili Nandurbar in the Nandurbar district.

The road was shut down due to a landslide after heavy rain and only a footpath remained, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nandurbar district, Mahesh Patil.

"The ambulance was stuck due to landslide and she couldn't reach the hospital in time," said Patil. (ANI)