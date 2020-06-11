LandShark Lager Swags Up Summer

Highlights:

LandShark Lager's popular T-shirt in case returns for the third consecutive year





Five all-new designs for 2020





Now at The Beer Store





Debut of the first-ever 15-can pack value-add offer: a free LandShark cooler bag

KITCHENER, ON, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX:WBR.TO - News), announced today the return of LandShark Lager's popular T-shirt-in-case promotion this month at The Beer Store for the third consecutive summer.

"With all of us having spent more time indoors than usual this year, everyone is clamouring to get outside as restrictions loosen and we look to spend some time with family and friends again," says Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager, Waterloo Brewing. "It seemed like the perfect time to bring back our popular T-shirt in case promotion to give LandShark drinkers a little something extra and just have some fun! Collect 1 of 5 newly designed, limited-edition T-shirts in specially marked 24-bottle packs and kick off the summer in style.

This summer also marks the first time LandShark has offered an additional value-add promotion for its 15-can pack: a free LandShark cooler bag.

"We didn't want to leave our customers high and dry during those summer occasions when bringing cans just makes sense," says Mannerow. "Plus, LandShark is so synonymous with sunshine and good times at the lake, giving away LandShark cooler bags feels like the right thing to do. It is another one of those awesome freebies, like the T-shirts, that LandShark drinkers will really appreciate. But they are only here for a short time and only available at The Beer Store."

Specially marked, limited-time offer 24-bottle packs of LandShark Lager and traditional 15-can packs are now available at The Beer Store.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

